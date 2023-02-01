Parly sticks with decision to summon Madonsela to Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

Last week, the committee resolved that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela be summoned to appear, at Mkhwebane’s request.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Section 194 committee was sticking to its decision to summon former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela to testify in the impeachment inquiry of her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The committee resolved last week that Madonsela be summoned to appear, at Mkhwebane’s request.

This despite her listing reasons why she didn’t believe she could assist the committee, and conditions she wanted met, before she would agree to appear.

Madonsela said Mkhwebane’s questions could have been answered if she had not refused to meet with her when she took charge in 2016.

In a detailed letter to Mkhwebane’s attorneys, Madonsela said the information the inquiry sought from her was with the Public Protector’s office.

Having left the institution six years ago, Madonsela said officials were best placed to answer Mkhwebane’s questions.

Besides, Madonsela said her assistance could have been sought in the week after she left that office in October 2016.

Madonsela alleged Mkhwebane forbade her from meeting with staff, and that Mkhwebane herself reneged on an agreement to meet, saying it would be inappropriate.

Madonsela said she would need paid legal assistance to help retrieve documents and prepare for the inquiry.

Committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said Madonsela’s position did not change the decision to summon her.

“We started the process and we are attending to the issues raised in the correspondence including the focus which I think the committee is happy about.”

The inquiry continued on Wednesday, with the testimony of a new witness who was a complainant to the Public Protector’s office.

