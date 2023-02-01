More murder charges added to paediatric surgeon Peter Beale as case postponed

A third charge of murder was added on Wednesday, where the Johannesburg High Court heard several new developments in the case.

JOHANNESBURG - Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale is now facing multiple charges of murder.

In 2019, Beale was charged with culpable homicide over the death of a 10-year-old boy, following surgery to treat acid reflux.

That was changed to murder last January, and an additional charge of culpable homicide was added to his indictment over the death of a 21-month-old girl following the same surgery.

Beale made another appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, where several new developments in the case were revealed.

The charge against Beale over the 21-month-old’s death has now been changed to murder.

ALSO READ: Paediatric surgeon charged with murder and culpable homicide returns to court

He is also being charged with the murder of a third child, a three-year-old boy.

Beale advised the child’s parents he had Hirschsprung’s disease, a congenital condition affecting the large intestine, and required surgery just before his third birthday.

He had the surgery a day after his birthday, and subsequently died from the for surgical complications.

It later emerged he did not have Hirschsprung’s disease.

Beale is accused of performing all the surgeries he has been charged over, under the guise they were necessary when they were not.

He also faces charges of fraud.

The court ordered that the child victims not be publicly identified.

The case was postponed to January 2024 for trial.