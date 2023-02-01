Man uprooted from Simon's Town during apartheid has mixed feelings about return

Broadhurst Cona, who was only 18 years old when his family was forcedly removed in 1966, is one of 100 claimants expected to move into the Dido Valley housing project.

CAPE TOWN - A man whose family was forcibly removed from Simon's Town to Gugulethu during apartheid said that he had mixed feelings about returning.

Broadhurst Cona was only 18 years old when his family was forced out in 1966.

Approximately 1,500 other residents were also uprooted from Luyolo location on the mountain slopes of Simon's Town.

However, only 100 claimants were expected to move into the Dido Valley housing project, a development driven by the City of Cape Town to redress apartheid forced removals, likely to happen by March or April.

Others chose financial compensation, instead of returning.

Cona, who is 75-year-old, said that people were questioning the size of the plots they would be moving into.

"Some of them said, ‘no, this is not worth it because, now, I stayed in Simon's Town in a bigger plot, then I went to Gugulethu, but going back, now, to a small plot, it's something which I can't fathom’."

He added that while he was happy about going back, the excitement had faded.

"Anyway, we said just to keep the legacy, we went back to Simon's Town, so that's what gave me more energy."