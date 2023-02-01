Malema firearm discharge trial resumes after court rules video can be used

The EFF leader was charged after a viral clip showing Malema allegedly firing a rifle at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at a stadium in East London in July 2018.

EAST LONDON - The case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, continued in the East London Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Malema faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act, while Snyman faces one count of contravening the act.

The case was related to an incident that allegedly took place at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at a stadium in East London in July 2018.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in favour of the State using a video clip that allegedly shows Malema firing a rifle in the trial.

Thus far, the clip, which went viral, was the centre of arguments in the matter this week.

Malema’s defence team’s request for a trial within a trial over the admissibility of the clip was rejected.

A witness, meanwhile, who was working as part of an audiovisual crew on the day, told the court on Tuesday that the clip was not captured by their cameras.

However, the State said it believed it had a solid case against the two accused.

