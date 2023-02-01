Joburgers to stay thirsty until Friday, says Johannesburg Water

Parts of Johannesburg have been without consistent water supply for at least a week, with many water towers at critically low levels.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water says residents who have suffered week-long water cuts should have consistent supply by Friday.



Parts of Gauteng have been crippled with water shortages linked to power cuts as pumps have not been working.

At least 18 reservoirs in the city were struggling to pump water to residents, with four towers at critically low water levels.

Affected areas such as Linden, Alexandra and Blairgowrie have had constrained water supply for weeks.

However, Johannesburg Water's Puleng Mopeli said systems were recovering.

“The systems are improving, and some of the areas now have full supply. We are still having some minor issues under the Hursthill [reservoir] one and two.

“The majority of systems that were affected have improved and are stable,” she said.

