Joburg mayor to help cut electricity of non-paying residents in Roodepoort

The operation, targetting residents, businesses, and government institutions that owe the city money, is part of the its revenue collection campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad was expected to lead an electricity cut-off operation against non-paying residents in Roodepoort on Wednesday.

Amad would be accompanied by City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

In January, City Power conducted a similar operation in Alexandra, cutting off electricity to customers owing it large sums of money.

Technicians will also sever illegal power connections.

Amad will use the opportunity to reflect on the power utility's financial position, and also give an update on the amount of revenue collected since the beginning of the campaign last year.