Joburg City Power collects R3bn in 3 months from defaulters

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it had managed to collect R3 billion in revenue in the last three months from residents and businesses who had defaulted on their accounts.

The utility on Wednesday embarked on a cut-off electricity operation in Roodepoort, targeting properties with illegal power connections.

This formed part of the municipality’s revenue collection drive which has since cut off supply to properties in Roodepoort, Lenasia South and Alexandra.

City Power’s CEO Tshifularo Mashava said it was concerning that some businesses only paid their electricity bills after the supply was cut off.

She said the utility had collected R5.4 million in the last two days after threatening to take action against indebted property owners.

"So it is quite clear that these customers have the ability to pay for services and that is why we are disappointing them."

The utility urged those in debt to settle their electricity bills as the lack of payment affects its financial position.

This comes after some political parties lashed out at the City of Johannesburg for its poor revenue collection models stating that it had contributed to the metro’s financial crisis.