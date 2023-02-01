Rethink the system in which the Public Protector operates - Zambian PP

Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni says she doesn't think it’s right for Parliament to interfere in the work of a Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - The Zambian Public Protector said on Monday it might be time for South Africa to rethink the system in which the Public Protector operates.

Caroline Zulu-Sokoni testified for a second day before Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry in Parliament.

Zulu-Sokoni again told the inquiry that in line with international principles, she did not think it was right for Parliament to interfere in the work of a Public Protector.

The Zambian Public Protector said if a complainant had an issue with a report by the Public Protector, they should take the matter to court.

Zulu-Sokoni was asked by evidence leader Nazreen Bawa what should happen if the courts issued repeated judgments highlighting the same mistakes and errors on the part of the Public Protector.

"It is sufficient for the ombudsman to perfect their trade and ensure that they don’t carry out a similar mistake,” she said.

Bawa then asked Zulu-Sokoni what should happen in instances where a Public Protector repeatedly lost appeals against judgments, all the way to the country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court.

"I would then think it’s time to rethink the system. You must move away from binding decisions to recommendations,” she said.

Zulu-Sokoni said as long as a Public Protector’s findings were binding, the executive would always seek to undermine the office.

Her testimony continues.