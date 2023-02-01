'He gets better with age': SA Rugby on Etzebeth's Player of the Year award

Etzebeth, who played in each one of the World Champions’ Test matches in 2022, earned the award for the first time ahead of captain Siya Kolisi, who he lost out to for the prize in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander said Eben Etzebeth's Player of the Year accolade was well deserved.

The Springbok lock was on Tuesday named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2022.

Up for the top award were also Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Frans Malherbe.

“Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it’s just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity, and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks,” said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

Springbok newcomer Canan Moodie won the Young Player of the Year, after a season where he made his international debut and produced impressive performances for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

Moodie claimed the accolade ahead of Jaden Hendrikse, Evan Roos, Henco van Wyk and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was named Junior Springbok Player of the Year.

Nadine Roos was named Springbok Women’s Player of the Year.

The fleet-footed Roos shone for both the national XVs and Sevens teams in two Rugby World Cup tournaments, and she was rewarded for her brilliant form by being included in the World Rugby Dream Team after the RWC Sevens in Cape Town in September.

The other nominees were 2021 winner, Lusanda Dumke (flanker), as well as No eight, Aseza Hele, who won the award in 2019, as well as midfield stars Zintle Mpupha and Aphiwe Ngwevu.

JC Pretorius won the award for Springbok Sevens Player of the Year, ahead of Selvyn Davids and Zain Davids.

“The winners in the other categories for our national teams, Nadine, JC and Sacha, all deserve these accolades after superb performances during the season. Starring in XVs and Sevens takes some doing and Nadine never missed a beat; JC was a constant star for the Blitzboks; and Sacha is another one of the upcoming crop of future stars,” Alexander added.

URC Champions, the Stormers, were voted as the Team of the Year; with John Dobson duly taking the award for Coach of the Year.

Here is a full list of the winners for the 2022 SA Rugby Awards:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Canan Moodie (Springboks/Bulls)

Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: JC Pretorius

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Team of the Year: Stormers

Coach of the Year: John Dobson (Stormers)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Sebastian de Klerk (Pumas)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Jaywinn Juries (Griffons)

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies)

Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

United Rugby Championship Player of the Season (announced last year): Evan Roos (Stormers)