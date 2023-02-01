Gift of the Givers comes to Kalafong Hospital's aid amid water shortages

The health facility in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, has been struggling to operate following a shortfall of electricity and water.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers has come to the aid of the Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane, following another week of crippling water shortages.

The hospital’s taps have been left dry for close to a week due to constrained supply from reservoirs.

Patients and staff have detailed some hardships facing them at the crucial health facility, with access to sanitation topping the list.

It’s understood patients, out of desperation, have ordered litres of water while good samaritans are also donating water supplies.

"So we had to jump in and help Kalafong hospital, so we distributed 1,902 bottles of water in Kalafong hospital," said Gift of the Givers’ Clifford Mabe.