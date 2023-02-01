Gauteng health prioritises critical and advanced surgeries amid massive backlog

The department said that there were over 32,000 patients on its waiting list across all hospitals in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng health department said that it was prioritising critical and advanced medical procedures as the province continued to deal with surgery backlogs.

It said that some of those patients were on the list for weeks, while others had been waiting for months.

The department said the COVID-19 pandemic was a big contributing factor to the backlogs.

“Currently, we’ve put in place various measures such as departmental theatre marathons at facilities, utilisation of cluster hospital’s theatres and collaborations, and also the filling of critical vacant posts.”