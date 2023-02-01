Go

GALLERY: Tshwane on tenterhooks after weeks of no water

On Wednesday, residents from Soshanguve blocked several roads near the Aubrey Matlala intersection with burning tyres, rocks, and debris.

Tshwane residents protest against water cuts on 01 February 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane
Katlego  Jiyane 01 February 2023 13:33

TSHWANE - The water crisis in the city of Tshwane reached boiling point on Wednesday as residents in Soshanguve protested over the shortages.

Residents said they’d been without water for four weeks after Rand Water throttled its supply to the metro, and they had had enough.

The community said the situation had worsened with the country currently on Stage 5 load shedding.

Tshwane metro police officers monitoredn the protest where roads were barricaded.

Undeterred by rain, community members said they would not leave until the ward councillor addressed their grievances.

