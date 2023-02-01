GALLERY: Tshwane on tenterhooks after weeks of no water

On Wednesday, residents from Soshanguve blocked several roads near the Aubrey Matlala intersection with burning tyres, rocks, and debris.

TSHWANE - The water crisis in the city of Tshwane reached boiling point on Wednesday as residents in Soshanguve protested over the shortages.

They blocked several roads near the Aubrey Matlala intersection with burning tyres, rocks, and debris.

Residents said they’d been without water for four weeks after Rand Water throttled its supply to the metro, and they had had enough.

The community said the situation had worsened with the country currently on Stage 5 load shedding.

#TshwaneWaterCuts

Residents say they’ve been without for four weeks.



Soshanguve is one of the hardest hit areas by the recent water cuts.



This comes after Randwater tightened the taps in the capital. pic.twitter.com/VidToLREj5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2023

WATCH: #TshwaneWaterCuts



Soshanguve residents chase away City of Tshwane fire brigade near Aubrey Matlala street. https://t.co/WjphJcSHjh pic.twitter.com/O4Gv3v3LAf ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2023

Tshwane metro police officers monitoredn the protest where roads were barricaded.

Undeterred by rain, community members said they would not leave until the ward councillor addressed their grievances.