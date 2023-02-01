Four people have been killed at a men’s hostel in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal police say four people were killed after 20 armed suspects stormed into a men's hostel and opened fire.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday evening that four people were shot and killed at a men’s hostel in KwaMashu, north of Durban, that afternoon.

Three people died at the scene, while a fourth victim succumbed to gunshot wounds at a local clinic. Five others have been rushed to a clinic after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Twenty armed suspects apparently stormed into the hostel and opened fire on the victims.

“Four people were shot and killed at KwaMashu men’s hostel on Wednesday afternoon. Three people were declared dead at the scene, whereas the fourth one succumbed to his injuries at the local clinic," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said police were still investigating the circumstances around the incident.