EFF calls for Randall Williams’ resignation: 'We are giving him only 7 days'

The red berets said that if Williams failed to resign, they would table a motion of no confidence against him.

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane has called for the resignation of City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams, accusing him of failing to manage the metro’s finances.

The call came after the auditor general's report flagged over R10 billion in irregular expenditure in the city.

The report also highlighted millions of rand that remained unaccounted for, while it raised concern over the misrepresentation of the city's financial statements.

EFF chair in Tshwane Obakeng Ramabodu, said that if Williams refused to resign as mayor, the party would table a motion of no confidence against him.

“We are giving him only seven days. We are going to shut down all the offices of the municipality and close strategic roads until the mayor resigns.

"We want a mayor who is responsible and understands the dynamics of Tshwane. We are of the view that in this area, the DA has failed dismally,” said Ramabodu.