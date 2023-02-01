Black families return to Simons Town 60 years after forced removals

The apartheid government removed 1,500 residents from Luyolo location on the mountain slopes of Simons Town in 1966.

CAPE TOWN - Sixty years after they were forcibly removed to Gugulethu by the apartheid regime, black families are returning to Simons Town.

About 1,500 residents were forced out of their homes in Luyolo location on the mountain slopes of Simons Town in 1966. More than 700 land claimants from the small community of Luyolo in Gugulethu initially lodged their land restitution claims in the early 1990s.

But only 100 claimants will benefit from the Dido Valley Housing Project in Simons Town.

Eyewitness News spoke to a founding member of the Luyolo Land Restitution Committee, Broadhurst Cona, who said the other 642 claimants chose financial compensation instead.

"When this was announced we had a bit of a fight because we tried to convince them not to go for compensation and go for land instead because Simons Town is an upmarket place. You can't just accept this kind of money, because they offered us R22,500 and that was in 2003."

Cona was only 18 years old when his family was forced out of Simons Town.

He shared his feelings about going back after so many years: "That excitement is no more there because when this came about, we were so happy and excited about going back to our place. But now things are not the same because the long wait of these promises took all the steam out of it".