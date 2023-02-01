Beyoncé snubs Africa again as 'Renaissance' world tour dates announced

The megastar made the much-anticipated announcement on social media on Wednesday with a photo of her wearing a disco ball cowboy hat on a sliver horse.

Beyoncé will be touring parts of the world in 2023 to promote her album Renaissance.

This is the Cuff It hitmaker’s seventh studio album, which has been topping charts globally since its release in July 2022. The announcement came just after a performance in the United Arab Emirates, which caused a bit of a stir after she didn't perform any of her new songs. The Renaissance album is created from sounds from house music's queer roots in Chicago. But none of those songs made it to the stage at the exclusive invite-only opening of the Atlantis The Royal resort. It is illegal to be homosexual in the United Arab Emirates.

The artist draws heavily from influences in Africa, including Kenya-born Somalia-Britain poet Warsan Shire and panstula dancers. But African countries are unfortunately not on Queen B’s itinerary - again.

She has only come to South Africa as part of two festivals - the 46664 Nelson Mandela tribute concert in Cape Town in 2003 when she was still a member of Destiny's Child, and then again the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg in 2018 - and never had a leg of a world tour on the continent.

The Renaissance tour will kick off in Stockholm in May this year and will end in September in New Orleans. More information about dates and countries for can be found on Beyoncé’s website.

If I can’t get Renaissance tour tickets for my city, best believe I will get them for any available date in another location. Even if it’s out the country. At this point, I will plan an entire vacation around this Beyoncé tour with no shame 😅🤣🐝 ' TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) February 1, 2023

Due to overwhelming traffic, Beyoncé’s tour webpage has changed the “Register” for the dates to “Soon”. Keep refreshing the site for more updates! ' I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) February 1, 2023

the disrespect of beyonce announcing tour dates immediately after i just spent hundreds to see madonna if i see her on the streets you will dealt with trust period period pic.twitter.com/WLy7N5Y9yn ' BABY FACE (@bbxface) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé announcing her tour dates on the 1st day of Black History month really just made me scream. ' juniebee (@_LuuvJones) February 1, 2023