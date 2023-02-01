3 counts of murder, 2 of fraud await Peter Beale in child death cases

Paediatric surgeon and Wits University professor emeritus Peter Beale now faces a total of three counts of murder and two counts of fraud.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued a new indictment in the case against paediatric surgeon and Wits University professor emeritus Peter Beale, with additional charges of murder related to children he operated on as well as further details around what the state believes was his motive for performing surgeries it says were not necessary.

According to the new indictment, Beale was involved in an investment scheme in the 2000s and ended up suffering "significant financial loss". And he allegedly "recklessly and fraudulently undertook unnecessary paediatric surgeries to re-establish his financial position".

Beale first found himself in the headlines in June 2019, when he featured in a News24 story detailing one mother’s search for answers in the wake of the death of her daughter. The 21-month-old had died at Mediclinic Morningside in 2016 following surgery to treat acid reflux which Beale performed on her.

Then news broke of another 10-year-old boy’s death following the same surgery, performed by the same surgeon - this time at Netcare Park Lane Clinic, in October 2019.

In December 2019, Beale and anaesthetist Abdulhay Munshi were criminally charged over the 10-year-old boy’s death. They appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on culpable homicide charges and were granted bail of R10,000 each. Munshi, however, was killed in a hit-style shooting in Orange Grove in September 2020. No-one has, as of yet, been arrested for his murder.

Last year, the initial charge against Beale was changed to murder and an additional charge of culpable homicide - in connection with the 21-month-old who died in 2016 - was added.

Now that second charge has too been changed to murder. In addition, Beale has now also been charged over the death of yet another child: a three-year-old boy.

The new indictment was presented in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, when Beale made another appearance in the dock.

Beale now faces a total of three counts of murder and two counts of fraud. The fraud charges relate to the way he handled the cases involving the three-year-old and the 10-year-old.

In the former, the state alleged Beale had "unlawfully and with the intention to defraud" misrepresented to the child’s parents that a biopsy had confirmed he had Hirschsprung’s disease - a congenital condition affecting the large intestine - and required so-called pull-through surgery. In truth, there was no confirmation of the diagnosis and the surgery was "unnecessary and inappropriate". It also alleged he failed to provide the necessary care when the child went into distress after the surgery.

In the case involving the 10-year-old, meanwhile, Beale allegedly misrepresented to the child’s parents that he had a condition called intestinal metaplasia - which affects cells that create the lining of the stomach - and required a surgery known as a laparoscopic nissen fundoplication. This, again, when a previous biopsy had not indicated this.

When it came to the case of the 21-month-old, the allegations were slightly different. The crux of the state’s case in that instance was that Beale allegedly lost a suture needle during the child’s surgery and injured an artery which caused significant blood loss. He was further accused of "recklessly and without regard for [her] life" failing to assess and / or adequately respond to the bleeding.

In the new indictment the state emphasised that "every child’s right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation is held sacred by section 28 (6) (D) of the Constitution". It also laid out the Hippocratic Oath and stated that "a failure by any medical doctor and / or medical teacher to adhere to the Hippocratic oath may lead to criminal liability".

The case was on Monday postponed until January 2024 for trial. An order was also handed down barring the media from publishing the names of the children involved in the case.