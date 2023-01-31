Vulnerable South Africans now eligible for 5th COVID-19 booster shot

People aged between 18 and 49 can now have a total of four either J&J or Pfizer vaccines, and those over 50 could receive five jabs.

CAPE TOWN - The National Department of Health (DoH) said that South Africans could now receive additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The department said that people aged 50 years and older were now eligible to receive a fifth COVID-19 booster dose.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said this was in line with an announcement by Minister of Health Joe Phaahla earlier this month.

"Government has been inundated with requests from fully vaccinated members of the public, especially the most vulnerable groups, seeking to maintain and enhance the protection against the current and evolving COVID variants."

Mohale said people between 18 and 49 years of age were eligible to receive another dose to make up a total of four doses of either the J&J or Pfizer vaccine.

"The waiting period between the last dose and this additional dose should be at least 180 days or six months.

“All adults aged 18 years and older who are registered on the EVDS [Electronic Vaccination Data System] as being immunocompromised will also be eligible to receive an additional booster dose 180 days after their last dose," Mohale said.