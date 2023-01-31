'The consequences are harsh': Daybreak Farms whistleblower regrets speaking up

Mathapelo More opened up about the consequences of exposing her former company for their fraudulent activities in a candid interview.

CAPE TOWN - The livelihoods of whistleblower's are at risk.

That was the view of the executive director of the newly established whistleblower house, Ben Theron.

A newspaper report over the weekend explored the plight of a whistleblower who recently lost her job, is unable to pay school fees, and is about to lose a house.

Mathapelo More, a former auditor of Public Investment Corporation-owned Daybreak Farms, went public about her inability to make ends meet.

Theron said whistleblowers should be rewarded for exposing criminal and fraudulent behaviour, instead of enduring the harassment and financial difficulties she has had to live through over the past two years.

"If you have a flag or the stain of a whistleblower, and I use the word cautiously, but it's a reality of how the employers look at a whistleblower they are stained, and therefore nobody wants to touch them," More said.

"When we were approaching Christmas, the [Daybreak Farms] board chairperson Lerato Nage sent an email to the CEO’s office with a picture of himself and a Christmas message and for that message, the company was invoiced R84,000," she told Bongani Bingwa in an interview this week.

More said she regretted speaking out, and that she was now forced to rely on friends and family.

