SA's 2022 mining death toll reaches a record low

The 2021/2022 data shows a 34% reduction in mining fatalities, with no mine disasters reported since 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s mining death toll has reached a record low as indicated in the latest health and safety statistics.

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe together with officials delivered the 2021/2022 data on Tuesday morning.

There have been no mine disasters reported since 2018. A disaster is declared when five or more miners die underground.

Mantashe said recent data shows that for 2022, there was a 34% reduction in the number of fatalities in mining.

“In 2019, we registered 51 fatalities. We slipped back in 2020 to about 60 fatalities, we furthered down in 2021 to 74. Now we are already starting 49 fatalities in the industry,” he said.

DMRE chief inspector of mines David Msiza said fall of ground accidents also dropped significantly in the reported year, with 22 in 2021, and six in the following year.

While the deaths and injuries in mining seemed to be on a downward trend, there was still concern.