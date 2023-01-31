Paxlovid registered in SA to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms

Sahpra registered the oral medicine to treat those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who do not require supplemental oxygen.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) registered an oral anti-viral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 - a first for South Africa.

Called Paxlovid, the medicine is used in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who do not require supplemental oxygen.

Medical scientists, however, said patients that receive this medication were at an increased risk of the disease progressing to a more severe form.

The World Health Organization's emergency committee recently assessed the global status of the coronavirus pandemic, and declared that it remained a public health emergency of international concern.

“Paxlovid consists of tablets for a 5-day oral treatment regimen, with morning and evening doses. Expected side-effects include hypersensitivity reactions, diarrhoea, vomiting, and altered taste,” said Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden.

Sahpra said when stored at or below 25 °C, a shelf-life of twelve months was approved for Paxlovid.

