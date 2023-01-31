Midrand kidnapping: Alleged 'mastermind', wife and girlfriend arrested

The suspects allegedly demanded a ransom from the family and business associates of a Midrand businessperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a businessperson in Midrand.

The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, at properties in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Police say among the arrested suspects is a man who is an alleged kidnapping mastermind, along with his wife and his girlfriend.

The businessperson was kidnapped earlier this month, with the suspects allegedly demanding ransom from the family and business associates of the victim.

"A Toyota Corolla and Toyota quantum which were used in the commission of the crime have been seized," police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

"Multiple phones and sim cards have also been seized."