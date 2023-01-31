Luus to lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup

In what can be seen as a changing of the guard, Luus will lead the side in a second major tournament after standing in for regular skipper Dane van Niekerk at last year’s ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas all-rounder Sune Luus has been named as the team’s captain for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup beginning on 10 February in Cape Town.

In what can be seen as a changing of the guard, Luus will lead the side in a second major tournament after standing in for regular skipper Dane van Niekerk at last year’s ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, when she was ruled out after sustaining an ankle fracture in a freak accident.

Van Niekerk missed over a year of international cricket, and while she has since recovered from injury, she was omitted after failing to meet the team's fitness requirements.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named the 15-player squad to represent the country on home soil on Tuesday morning and confirmed Luus as the skipper, with Chloé Tryon continuing in her role as vice-captain.

The pair are currently leading Proteas in their ongoing Women’s T20 International Tri-Series against India and the West Indies in East London, which serves as the final preparations for the three nations ahead of the global showpiece.

CSA National Pathway Selection Panel member Victor Mpitsang says they have the belief the chosen squad has the ability to win the tournament.

“There’s always an expectation for this team to win a World Cup, and you can see the reaction on the players faces when they return home and didn’t get over the line. The expectation is still the same and won’t be any different to the men’s team,” Mpitsang said.

Here is the Momentum Proteas 15-player squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup South Africa 2023:

Suné Luus (Captain);



Chloé Tryon (Vice-Captain);



Anneke Bosch;



Tazmin Brits;



Nadine de Klerk;



Annerie Dercksen;



Lara Goodall;



Shabnim Ismail;



Sinalo Jafta;



Marizanne Kapp (Eastern province);



Ayabonga Khaka;



Masabata Klaas;



Nonkululeko Mlaba;



Delmi Tucker; and



Laura Wolvaardt.



Non-traveling Reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, and Tumi Sekhukhune.

Proteas fixtures: