Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula says the energy crisis has been described as a “house on fire” and is now “code red”.

Mbalula said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla also wants all South Africans and society to work together to end load shedding.

Mbalula briefed the media following a series of meetings of the party’s NEC as well as its NEC lekgotla, which ended on Monday.

He said the ANC wanted to ensure there were no power outages by the of this year.

To ensure this, a number of issues have to be addressed, namely infrastructure investment, vandalism, and declaring a state of disaster, Mbalula said.

He says the president has also expressed his frustration about the crisis.

On declaring a state of disaster, the ANC said there had been interactions with experts where the option was considered, to allow government to intervene beyond current regulations and pooling resources.

