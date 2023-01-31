Limpopo comedian accused of murdering his wife abandons bail

Livhuwani Madadze's wife was found in a hole near a pit toilet. The comedian is accused of killing her.

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known Limpopo comedian and murder suspect Livhuwani Madadzhe on Tuesday abandoned his bail application in the case of his wife's murder.

Madadzhe, also known as SABC Livhu, is accused of murdering of 32-year-old Lindelani Nengovhela, whose body was found in a hole near a pit toilet on Saturday.

According to police, the wife's death came a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against her husband.

Authorities said he notified police in Thohoyandou on Saturday that Nengovhela was missing hours before her body was found.

The National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says Madadzhe will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

"The case was postponed to 23 February 2023 for further investigation and the accused has been remanded in custody."

Madadzhe and he and his deceased wife had been going through mediation processes.