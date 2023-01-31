With no water nor electricity, Kalafong Hospital is unable operate properly

Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane is struggling to provide even basic healthcare services after a shortfall of electricity and water.

JOHANNESBURG - Patients at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Tshwane have raised the alarm about what they've described as a collapsing healthcare system at the expense of people’s lives.

The health facility in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, is struggling to operate following a shortfall of electricity and water.

It’s understood the reservoir that supplies the hospital is depleted due to Rand Water's pressure not being sufficient to reach the reserves. Rand Water also tightened the taps in the capital due to increased water consumption.

The hospital is now concerned about the risk of infection because the taps have run dry.

The City of Tshwane says a water tanker has been deployed to fill up the hospital’s tanks. But residents tell a story of hardship to get simple healthcare and water.

One patient told Eyewitness News how doctors navigated dark consultation rooms with their cellphones' torches, as the power failed again.

The sobering effects of water shortages coupled with prolonged power cuts are affecting other crucial infrastructure including schools, daycare centres and households.

Healthcare workers at the hospital also said the impact of Gauteng’s strained water supply was devastating to the services and dignity of staff and patients.

"We were provided with five litres of water to drink. Washing hands was a problem, and we had to close our toilets. We were unable to do urine dip sticks," said one nurse.

While the provincial health department said it put contingency measures in place, patients and staff continue to reel from several, overlapping problems.

It’s impossible to ignore the pungent stench of urine that sweeps through the corridors of this facility. The toilets have not been flushing since Saturday and to make matters worse, electricity has not been restored to hospital as per Eskom's schedule.

Another nurse toldEyewitness News that there was no communication from the hospital's management.

[HAPPENING NOW] MEC @NkomoNomantu is at Kalafong Regional Hospital in Atteridgeville, @HealthTshwane. This comes after water supply challenges at the facility. pic.twitter.com/JQmSOFyBsJ ' Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 29, 2023