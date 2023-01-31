Inquiry hears court judgments should not be used to discipline Mkhwebane

Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni told the parliamentary impeachment inquiry that Mkhwebane has not misconducted herself.

CAPE TOWN - The Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni says she does not believe court judgments should be used to discipline a public protector.

She was testifying for a second day in the parliamentary impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Zulu-Sokoni said the courts should also not slap a public protector with a punitive personal costs order, because it would impact the workings of that office.

She said she did not believe an ombud should be held personally liable for errors made in investigations.

"And then they have to go back and call other institutions to appear before them. There’s just no respect for the office anymore".

Zulu-Sokoni said in her view, Mkhwebane had not misconducted herself, adding that adverse court judgments should not be used to punish her.

"The judiciary and legislature should not be used as enforcement mechanisms on behalf of the executive".

She said Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry was setting back the ombud institution.

Her testimony continues.