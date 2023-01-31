Gauteng tiger diaries: Global animal welfare group wants ban on big cats as pets

With a second tiger having escaped into Gauteng's urban landscape, the debate around keeping wild animals as pets has now intensified.

JOHANNESBURG - Global animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, has urged national government to phase out all non-indigenous big cat species in South Africa to prevent them being kept as pets.

The call came after another tiger was seen prowling the streets of Gauteng - the second in less than a month.

The animal's exact whereabouts remained a mystery, after a security company claimed it was recaptured, but refused to tell authorities exactly where the big cat was taken.

The Edenvale SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said there had been no confirmation or proof provided by SOS Security that the cat had been relocated.

It said the security firm refused an inspector entry into a home where it was suspected that the tiger was being kept.

The SPCA said SOS Security also gave it the runaround with false sightings to drive attention away from the tiger’s location so that she could be moved.

Last month, Sheba the tigress was put down after she escaped her enclosure in Walkerville, and posed a danger to residents.

The NSPCA said at the time that she should never have been domesticated.

Animal welfare organisations want the provincial and national environmental departments to step in.

Four paws strongly condemned the trade in any big cat species, saying they had become far too accessible to the public in South Africa.

"We would urge that the department of forestry fisheries and the environment include all big cat species, native and non-native, within the phase out of the captive lion breeding industry, and ensure that non-native species are addressed by the department's non-native task team that has been advised on the topic of the phase out," said Four Paws' Elize Parker.