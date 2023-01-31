Former Brazilian President requests US visa extension

Bolsonaro flew to Florida late last month, just two days before his term ended.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has asked for a six-month visa extension to remain in the US.

The far-right politician narrowly lost to his leftist rival, Lula da Silva, in a hotly contested presidential election in October last year.

Before leaving the country, he delivered a teary farewell to his supporters, who stormed Brazil's Presidential Palace, Congress and the Supreme Court a day later.

According to the Washington post, Bolsonaro has been staying in a house owned by Brazilian mixed-martial arts fighter José Aldo da Silva Oliveira.