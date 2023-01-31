COVID-19 boosters: Here's where to find your nearest vaccination centre

The country's booster shot drive in full force, in light of another the XBB.1.5 sub-variant detected earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 booster shot drive is in full force, with vaccines available across the country at various pharmacies and hospitals.

To find your nearest COVID-19 vaccination and booster site, click here.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health extended its vaccine booster shots to those over the age of 18, in light of another COVID-19 sub-variant, XBB.1.5, detected in January.

Booster shots were previously only available to over 50s.

Vulnerable South Africans aged 50 years and older can now receive a total of five COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and people between 18 and 49 are eligible for up to four doses of either the J&J or Pfizer vaccine.

The waiting period between the last does and an additional one should be 180 days, or six months.

_For a comprehensive list of corporate pharmacy chains, private hospitals, and medical scheme vaccination sites, click here. _