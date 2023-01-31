Child rights NGO criticises court for releasing alleged sex predator on warning

An alleged child sex predator, who is also a former teacher, has been released on a warning by the Cape Town courts.

CAPE TOWN - Child rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has criticised a Cape Town court's decision to release an alleged child sex predator on a warning.

The 83-year-old man made his first court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court Monday on sexual abuse charges.

The former school teacher was also wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) on similar charges.

A former Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School pupil in Cape Town, known only as Stephen, accused the man of abusing him in 1988.

The former teacher was also accused of abusing dozens of boys at Edinburgh Academy, and Fettes College in Scotland, in the 1960s and 1970s.

Founding director at WMACA Miranda Jordan said it was concerning that in 2019 the suspect was allowed to await his extradition ruling to the UK, at home.

"Our organisation, Women and Men Against Child Abuse, remain deeply concerned that he was arrested in 2019 when he returned to South Africa, but was allowed to await his extradition outcome at home, rather than in prison."