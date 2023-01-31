CAA investigates fatal light aircraft crash in Mpumalanga

The pilot, the only occupant of the aircraft, was declared dead by paramedics shortly after the crash at a private farm in Steeleport, next to the old Nelspruit airport, on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said its investigators have collected all the evidence from the scene of a light aircraft crash in Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The pilot, the only occupant of the aircraft, was declared dead by paramedics shortly after the crash at a private farm in Steeleport, next to the old Nelspruit airport, on Monday.

The CAA said it was not clear where the aircraft departed from or its intended destination.

Spokesperson Sisa Majola said a preliminary report would be issued within 30 days.

"The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) was informed of an aircraft accident on Monday, 30 January 2023. It occurred at a private farm in Steelepoort next to Nelspruit Airport in the Mpumalanga Province with the accident reported to the AIID at approximately 15.41 local time."