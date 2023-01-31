Authorities still searching for Edenvale's elusive tiger

Residents are still advised to take extreme caution and keep all pets inside their properties.

JOHANNESBURG - The SPCA said it was still searching for a tiger that was reportedly on the loose in the Edenvale area of Gauteng.

The tiger was reportedly spotted on CCTV footage roaming the streets of the suburb on Monday.

A local security company reported that it had recaptured the tiger and taken it to a sanctuary.

However, the local SPCA, the Gauteng agriculture department and law enforcement said they had yet to verify the whereabouts of the tiger.

Residents are still advised to take extreme caution and keep all pets inside their properties.

It was the second tiger on the loose in the province this month.

Sheba the tigress escaped from her enclosure on a local farm in Walkerville a few weeks ago.

She was shot dead on her fifth day on the loose after multiple failed attempts to recapture her.