A national state of disaster over load shedding? The public's not so sure

After the ANC's suggestion to declare a state of disaster over the Eskom crisis, experts, politicians and members of the public have been vocal about their disapproval.

Calls from different sectors of society to protect state resources in the wake of a consideration to declare a state of disaster to deal with load shedding are getting loader.

The African National Congress national executive committee suggested a state of disaster declaration on Monday at its lekgotla, hoping it would a solution to the years of power cuts due to infrastructure problems at the battling power utility.

When South Africa declared a state of disaster in 2020 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, some resources to tackle the crisis were squandered.

The SIU investigated coronavirus-related tender fraud, among other crimes.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the suggestion to deal with the severe power cuts, experts, political parties and citizens alike expressed some reservations. The state of disaster could unlock funds by removing red tape and other processes that slow down the use of funds for emergency needs.

Energy expert Matthew Cruise explained how the state of disaster as far as load shedding goes would work.

He said it could be used to develop further diesel and natural gas generation capacity in South Africa, as well as building new power plants and fixing existing ones, which could be deployed within six months.

"[It could put] thousands of megawatts on to the grid in six months," he said.

But he cautioned that it could also lead to government officials using the opportunity to exploit that power.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance's said oversight bodies should be put in place to oversee the national state of disaster, should it be implemented.

The party's spokesperson on public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, said: "It needed to be transparent, it needed to be overseen by watchdogs, whether that be Parliament in collusion with other overseers. Otherwise, we'll be in the same condition as we were with COVID-19," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the public on social media have been prolific in expressing their distrust in the state of the disaster.

They want to declare a state of disaster, but we all known it’s just another excuse to steal. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/xh4kH4Jkt0 ' Chester Missing (@chestermissing) January 31, 2023

Government: We are declaring a national state of disaster over the energy



Cadres: pic.twitter.com/zmoHqdAggM ' Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) January 31, 2023