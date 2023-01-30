WATCH: Ousted Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse vies for DA leadership
The former mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, is not letting her ousting get her down - she's now eyeing the Democratic Alliance's top job.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Monday she would be contesting the Democratic Alliance’s federal leader position at the party’s conference in April. Speaking to the media in Soweto on Monday, Phalatse said she believed she had the necessary leadership skills for the position.