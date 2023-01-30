US jazz singer Gregory Porter humbled by the love showed by SA fans

The 'It's Probably Me' hitmaker performed six sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Cape Town – United States jazz singer Gregory Porter has thanked his South African fans for the love they showed him during his concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“For me, music has always been about coming with a humble and honest expression about love and life. South Africa, I'm humbled by your exuberant radiant love.” Porter posted on social media.

📸: siabesho (IG) eliastafjord (IG) umazululoves (IG) pic.twitter.com/sbqJgpTgwh ' Gregory Porter (@GregoryPorter) January 29, 2023

It was the first time the Grammy-award winning singer toured the country as a headline act.

The It's Probably Me hitmaker performed six sold-out shows over the last two weeks.

Kirstenbosch was a concert I will cherish forever. It was spiritually uplifting. Take me to the Alley sparked a new flame in me to do more for my community. My wife would like you to bring Ben l'Oncle Soul with next time 😁. Ondřej Pivec on the Hammond Organ was amazing. ' Eber (@Eebs17) January 29, 2023

Woooow Ii have been to many shows by International artists..... this one the was just something about it. Devine? I felt your spirit and emottions. I connected on that level. Thank you Mr Porter for a beautiful show. God bless you ' MaLindis (@LindiweNkwe) January 29, 2023

You will have to come back again brother. 🤝💐 ' DrMak (@OreNaledi) January 30, 2023