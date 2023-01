US jazz singer Gregory Porter humbled by the love showed by SA fans

The 'It's Probably Me' hitmaker performed six sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Cape Town โ€“ United States jazz singer Gregory Porter has thanked his South African fans for the love they showed him during his concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

โ€œFor me, music has always been about coming with a humble and honest expression about love and life. South Africa, I'm humbled by your exuberant radiant love.โ€ Porter posted on social media.

๐Ÿ“ธ: siabesho (IG) eliastafjord (IG) umazululoves (IG) pic.twitter.com/sbqJgpTgwh ' Gregory Porter (@GregoryPorter) January 29, 2023

It was the first time the Grammy-award winning singer toured the country as a headline act.

The It's Probably Me hitmaker performed six sold-out shows over the last two weeks.

Kirstenbosch was a concert I will cherish forever. It was spiritually uplifting. Take me to the Alley sparked a new flame in me to do more for my community. My wife would like you to bring Ben l'Oncle Soul with next time ๐Ÿ˜. Ondล™ej Pivec on the Hammond Organ was amazing. ' Eber (@Eebs17) January 29, 2023

Woooow Ii have been to many shows by International artists..... this one the was just something about it. Devine? I felt your spirit and emottions. I connected on that level. Thank you Mr Porter for a beautiful show. God bless you ' MaLindis (@LindiweNkwe) January 29, 2023

You will have to come back again brother. ๐Ÿค๐Ÿ’ ' DrMak (@OreNaledi) January 30, 2023