‘The best moment in my radio career’: Robert Marawa joins Primedia airways

The legendary sports commentator's show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, will be broadcast on weekday evenings from 1 February.

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia’s 947 listeners will soon have a familiar voice to commute to as it welcomes sportscaster, media personality and author Robert Marawa.

CEO for Primedia Broadcasting Lindile Xoko signed an exclusive deal with the legendary sports commentator for his acclaimed sports show, Marawa Sports Worldwide (#MSW).

Starting 1 February 2023, Monday to Friday, from 6pm to 7pm, Marawa will be joining forces with 947 for his sports commentary, much to the delight of sports fans across the nation and beyond.

MSW will also be available on Vuma FM, Rise FM, SowetanLive, and on Primedia’s audio-stream and catch-up services.

“I am delighted that Primedia has joined forces with Robert Marawa who is recognised worldwide as a sports authority and is a respected broadcaster. The massive reach that the 947 audiences deliver to our clients is now complemented by us hosting Robert’s premier sports show,” said Xoko.

“My move to Primedia is both historic and exciting in creating a wider reach for all MSW fans, especially for Gauteng residents, who have been complaining about being left out,” Marawa said.

“I'm grateful to both Arena and Primedia for seeing things in a futuristic manner by creating what will now be four unique platforms thus creating radio history with this unparalleled simulcast offering. With this move, we are raising the game for sport enthusiasts in SA and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.”

Some of the topics MSW delves into includes discussions on sports development and administration, with Marawa reflecting candidly on the state of play of gender and racial transformation. MSW also tackles real life stories of how sport helps individuals and communities out of poverty.

MSW will also feature behind-the-scenes stories of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of sporting legends and new talent alike.

“We have heard our listeners appeal for sports news, and so we will be easing drive-time frustrations with a stretch of compelling high-quality sports radio," said 947station manager, Ravi Naidoo.

Naidoo says “#MSW on 947 is a perfect fit for a station which revolves around and unifies its listeners on power hits and power sport. Robert fits the profile of super-talented, socially aware and impactful people we want as part of the Primedia family,”.