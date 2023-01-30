The ANC moves Sihle Zikalala to the National Assembly

Sihle Zikalala expected to resign as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC in Gauteng.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has redeployed its former provincial chairperson and former premier, Sihle Zikalala, to the National Assembly.

The party said on Monday it discussed this with Zikalala and added that he would soon resign as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC in the province.

Zikalala, who is also the former KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial chairperson, was elected to the party’s national executive committee after the December Nasrec conference.

The KZN ANC thanked Zikalala and said a new MEC to replace him would be announced once it finalised its deployment process within its structures.