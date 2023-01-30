Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale

The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later also spotted the cat.

JOHANNESBURG - A tiger seen in the Edenvale area on Ekurhuleni on Monday morning has reportedly been recaptured after being sedated.

Earlier on Monday, the NSPCA said the tiger is nine months old and it remained unclear where the tiger escaped from.

This is the second tiger to escape into a residential area in Gauteng in the past month.

Sheba the tiger was shot dead in Walkerville a few weeks ago after officials had tried to recapture the animal.

This had reopened a debate about residents keeping wild animals at their homes as pets.