Reiger Park police station gets more officers after cable theft

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says the cables which were stolen in Reiger Park were meant to supply electricity for a new housing project in the area.

Last week, a group of people dug out the cables close the local police station.

Pictures: Gloria Motsoere / Eyewitness News

The incident was caught on camera, with videos making the rounds on social media.

In some clips, police could be seen standing by as people continue to steal the cables.

Ekurhuleni district police commissioner Anna Sithole said disciplinary action had been taken against the police officer who watched as the cables were being removed.

She said more police officers had also been deployed to the Reiger Park police station.

The city said some of the cables were recovered, and a case of damage to essential infrastructure had been opened for investigation.

Following the theft, the city said it had removed the remaining cables to prevent the thieves coming back to dig them out.

It said although the theft would not impact the housing project, it would reduce the speed at which electricity was rolled out for the new houses.

"Now we'll have to dig the trenches again and lay the cables afresh, so we are actually being taken aback," said City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.