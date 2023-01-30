Ramaphosa: ANC will face uphill battle in the 2024 election campaign

High unemployment, corruption, poor service delivery and failing state institutions are believed to be among the reasons South Africans have lost confidence in the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted the governing party will face a difficult election campaign ahead of the hotly contested 2024 general elections.

The party faced dwindling support at the polls in the previous national and local elections.

During his opening address the ANC's two-day lekgotla, Ramaphosa called on party leaders to gear up for a tough fight to retain power.

He vowed the party would address the country's socioeconomic issues.

The growing energy crisis would be at the top of the agenda.

"In just over a year from now, our country will be holding national and provincial elections. The ANC will probably have to engage in the most difficult election campaign that we have ever fought. The outcome of that election will have profound implications for the National Democratic Revolution and indeed, for the direction of our country."