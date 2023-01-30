Phalatse sets sights on DA federal leader spot

The ousted Johannesburg mayor said she had the necessary leadership skills for the position.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will be contesting the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal leader position at the party’s conference in April.

Speaking to the media in Soweto, Phalatse said she believed she had the necessary leadership skills for the position.

The position is currently occupied by John Steenhuisen.

She also said the party needed a youthful leadership to contest the general elections in 2024.

“I believe our party and country need a dynamic leader who is familiar with the concept of servant leadership," Phalatse said.

“I also believe that my many years of experience as a technocrat in government, and as a politician, have sufficiently prepared me for the position of DA federal leader.”

She was ousted as Joburg mayor on Thursday through yet another vote of no confidence tabled by minority parties in the city council.

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni were nominated for the mayoral position, and Amad was voted into the position during an election that took place during last Friday's council meeting.

The city's new coalition government was expected to convene a special meeting this week to discuss the acquisition of a loan, amid the metro's cash flow crisis.

