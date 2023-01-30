‘My speech healing is very slow’: Lira shares an update on her road to recovery

The singer suffered a stroke in April last year, and was later diagnosed with Aphasia.

Cape Town – Lerato Molapo, popularly known as Lira, took to social media to give an update on her road to recovery following her stroke in April 2022.

The Something Inside So Strong singer suffered a stroke while in Germany.

It impaired her speech, and she was later diagnosed with Aphasia – a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate.

“My speech healing is very slow; I’m doing the best I can to remain sane. I’m still alive and well,” the award-winning singer’s Instagram post read.

The 43-year-old has received an abundance of love and well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

“Listen, the day you come back on stage, hell is going to freeze," said media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

“Sending you so much love my butternut and lots of hugs and God's healing," read a post by Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu.