Mass shooting at birthday party in Gqeberha claims 8 lives

Seven people were initially killed and another four wounded after two gunmen entered a house on Sunday night in the suburb of Kwazakhele, where a man was celebrating his birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been killed and another three wounded in a mass shooting in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Seven people were initially killed and another four wounded after two gunmen entered a house on Sunday night in the suburb of Kwazakhele, where a man was celebrating his birthday.

They started shooting at the guests.

One of the wounded people later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Police said the owner of the house was among the deceased.

"Preliminary investigations at this stage have revealed that between 17h15 and 17h30, two gunmen entered the yard in Makhanda street and started shooting at the guests," said police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this attack is underway."

No arrests have been made and the motive for the attack was unknown.