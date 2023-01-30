Malema expected back in East London court for firearm discharge trial

The EFF leader faces charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to persons or property.

EAST LONDON - EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman were expected back in court in East London on Monday morning.

The two are accused of firing a rifle at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The case was potponsed in September last year due to the unavailability of Malema's attorney.

The state brought forward 5 witnesses when the trial last sat in March 2022.

The proceedings were expected to continue until Friday.