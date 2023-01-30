Load shedding is affecting water supply to reservoirs: Rand Water

Power cuts have affected Rand Water's water supply to reservoirs in different municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said on Monday its water purification plants were struggling to supply water to reservoirs in different municipalities.

The bulk water supplier said problem was caused by power supply failures, which left some reservoirs without water. Power cuts affected its Eikenhof booster station on Sunday, severely compromising some of the 59 reservoirs it supplies.

Rand Water says it takes up to four hours to pump water at full capacity after a power cut.

It said water levels also started to decline significantly earlier this month due to high water usage by municipalities, which was compounded by load shedding. The constant power outages mean the system can't pump water into the reservoirs for use.

Over the weekend, high temperatures in Johannesburg and Tshwane saw increased water demand, which also aggravated the problem.

Rand Water said its reservoir storage levels declined from 76% earlier this month to about 30% to date. It said this left some reservoirs with critically low water levels below 15%. The utility said that when this happened, municipalities started to experience inadequate to no supply to their high-lying areas.

Rand Water further restricted the City of Tshwane's supply on Friday.

The water levels at some of Johannesburg's reservoirs such as the Honeydew reservoir are also critically low.

Water trucks have since been deployed in areas such as Melville, North Florida and Hursthill.

Residents have been urged to use water sparingly.