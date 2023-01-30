Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

A Joburg resident shared a video of blue water coming out of her tap on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water says it has taken note of a complaint by a Johannesburg resident that the water coming from her taps is blue.

The resident shared a picture and video on social media on Sunday, which has since been shared widely.

Joburg Water says it has been in touch with the resident and will be investigating the matter.

It says it suspects that the blue colour may be caused by the levels of copper in the building.

"We have since sent the customer details to our lab, they will be taking samples from the meter because that's where we supply and be advised further. We shall wait for the results from our lab" said Joburg water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli.