Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

Gerhard Ackerman, who is accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area, failed to attend court on Thursday claiming food poisoning was the reason.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has held an inquiry to establish the reasons behind Gerhard Ackerman’s failure to attend court proceedings, which resulted in his arrest.

The 52-year-old accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area appeared in court on Monday after he was rearrested on Sunday. Ackerman is facing 740 counts for charges ranging from rape, attempted murder and the production and distribution of child porn. He failed to appear for his trial on Thursday claiming that he was ill with food poisoning.

Ackerman confirmed to the court that he was sick on Thursday but said he did not go to the doctor. Instead, he took the day to move house with a friend to Pretoria.

"I realised that I couldn't afford my rent at the end of the month, and they would put me out on the street, so I had to make quick arrangements to move."

Ackerman said he only went to the doctor on Friday where he claims to have received a medical certificate but said that was misplaced with his wallet.

Judge Ismail Mohamed questioned why he could not get his friend to take him to the doctor on Thursday.

The state has argued that Ackerman violated his bail conditions, but he claims those were amended. The matter has been postponed to Wednesday when it will be established whether or not that amendment was made.