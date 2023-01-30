Joburg High Court hears how Ackerman planned to buy a gun to take his own life

Johannesburg High Court alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman had planned to take his own life.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman planned to buy a gun to take his own life.



Ackerman is back in the dock for trial after he disappeared at the weekend, prompting a warrant of his arrest to be issued.

He faces 740 counts of charges ranging from rape and human trafficking of minors to the production and distribution of child pornography.

His co-accused Paul Kennedy died by suicide last year while he was out on bail.

For the first time since his trial began, Gerhard Ackerman made his way from the holding cells in the Johannesburg High Court without a mask and without his Muslim kufi hat.

State advocate Valencia Dube read the statements from the police officers who alerted her that Ackerman had disappeared, and he had sold all his belongings.

The court heard how one of the witnesses who spoke to police told them Ackerman was planning on moving to the Western Cape, and that he was looking for a gun to kill himself because he did not want to go to prison.

Ackerman has taken the witness stand to give his version of events.

He denied the version from the witnesses, saying he simply moved to Pretoria with a friend because he could no longer afford rent.

This despite his bail conditions clearly stating he should not leave the Johannesburg metropolitan area.