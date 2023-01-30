'I will remain a member of the ANC', says Mervyn Dirks after MP resignation

Dirks and Gauteng ANC PEC member Tshilidzi Munyai tendered their resignations on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks has resigned.

Dirks is not the only MP to resign, and was joined by fellow caucus member and Gauteng ANC PEC member Tshilidzi Munyai, who also tendered his resignation on Monday.

The former MP has been one of the staunchest opponents to and critics of President Cyril Ramaphosa, going as far as laying a complaint against the president last year.

Dirks also laid complaints about the party’s chief whip Pemmy Majodina in relation to the awarding of a Personal Protective Equipment contract by the ANC to Majodina’s son, accusing her of nepotism.

Confirming his resignation, Dirks said he would announce his plans in due course, but would remain a party member.

"But I can confirm that I have resigned as a member of Parliament, and that I will remain a member of the ANC. So I’m not resigning from the ANC, but resigning as a member of Parliament."

A member of the Gauteng ANC PEC, Munyai was a whip in the health portfolio committee. But it is unclear whether he will remain a Gauteng PEC member responsible for ideology, political education, and training.